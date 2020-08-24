Starting Aug. 31, if you say the name Dr. Joseph Polio in the halls of Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro, two heads will turn.
Dr. Joseph L. Polio has been an orthopedic surgeon in Owensboro for three decades and has worked at OSMO for about seven years.
Now, his oldest of four sons, Dr. Joseph A. Polio, 33, has joined that practice.
Last month, the younger Polio completed a foot-and-ankle fellowship at Reno Orthopedic Clinic in Reno, Nevada. Returning home to practice was a given.
“I was pretty intent that I wanted to come back to Owensboro,” he said. “ ... I loved growing up here and liked the people here.”
Living with a dad who was an orthopedic surgeon inspired him to choose the same career path. He also enjoyed anatomy and believed in the benefits of surgery.
After graduating from Owensboro Catholic High School, he attended Centre College before attending University of Louisville Medical School, where he served a five-year residency.
With a foot-and-ankle sub-specialty, his knowledge base in that area is on a higher level than his dad’s.
“He knows how to do things I don’t know how to do, for sure,” his dad said.
The younger Polio is the first surgeon in the region with that particular sub-speciality. OSMO patients would have to travel to larger cities, such as St. Louis, Indianapolis, Nashville or Louisville, to find a surgeon with the same qualifications, the elder Polio said.
“It’s going to be good for the community,” he said of having his son join OSMO.
The two Polios look forward to working side-by-side. They share mutual respect and admiration.
For the last few years, they have consulted with each other on several cases.
As an aside, another Polio — second son, Dr. William Polio — also is expected to join the OSMO team in about two years. He’s currently in his final year of residency and plans to earn a dual certification in shoulder and elbow and sports medicine at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis, Tennessee.
Other sons are Michael, who attends dental school at U of L, and Samuel, a sophomore pre-med student at Centre College.
Renee Beasley Jones
