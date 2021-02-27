Panda Express, the nation’s largest Asian food chain, will open a 2,381-square-foot restaurant at 3000 Heartland Crossing later this year.
John Iracane of 54 Property Management, which operates the shopping center, said the restaurant will be along U.S. 60 behind Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
“We’re excited to have it,” he said. “I always eat there when I’m in Lexington.”
Andrew Cherng opened its first Panda Express restaurant in 1983 at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California.
Today, the company has more than 2,200 restaurants in several countries.
Forbes magazine says Panda Express has annual sales of more than $3.5 billion.
Since 2016, the company says it has served 80 million pounds of its Original Orange Chicken.
In 2008, country singer Toby Keith’s Red Dirt Kentucky LLC bought a half interest in the center, which was still in the planning stage, for $2 million.
Iracane said, “There are a couple of other things in the works out there, but I can’t comment on them. I probably will in the next 60 to 90 days.”
He said, “We still have room for two strip centers in Heartland Crossing and we have nine acres behind Menards.”
The center began developing quickly after Menards started construction on its 246,000-square-foot store.
Building permits this week also show that Kay Jewelers will be going into a 1,792-square-foot store at 2596 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.
That’s in the strip center where Chicken Salad Chick recently opened.
Kay Jewelers came to Owensboro in May 2000, locating in Towne Square Mall.
The chain, part of Signet Jewelers, says on its website that it is the leading jewelry store in America with more than 1,000 stores.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
