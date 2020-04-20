The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department recently hired two new deputies and had planned to send them to the state law enforcement academy in Richmond in June.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state Department for Criminal Justice Training to close the academy. So the new deputies have to wait. The academy lasts about 20 weeks.
“Our new hires were slated to go in June, but now they’re slated to go in September,” said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department.
That delay means the sheriff’s office will have to wait that much longer before its new deputies are back in Daviess County and ready to begin training with field training officers. And that’s just for the new deputies the department has already hired. Smith said two more retirements are likely later this year.
Daviess County’s experience isn’t unique. The pandemic has impacted the way law enforcement agencies train new officers and troopers, and has cut into the ability of all departments to recruit.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton, who is president of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, said he recently had three new deputies graduate the academy. Normally, a new deputy would pair with a field training officer — a seasoned deputy with training experience — for several weeks of on-the-job work.
Hampton said his three new deputies can’t really work with field training officers now because the pandemic has curtailed the way his agency does business. Law enforcement agencies like the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, the Owensboro Police Department and Kentucky State Police are being more cautious about how they handle calls, with reports of non-emergencies being taken over the phone. Law enforcement agencies are also making fewer arrests in an effort to reduce jail populations. Jails have been identified as areas where COVID-19 could spread rapidly.
“We have a PTO (police training officer) phase of 16 weeks,” Hampton said. “The problem is … we are not doing that now. We are keeping our activity down.
“That stretches their training out,” Hampton said.
The sheriff’s department will likely need to hire three additional deputies this year, Hampton said. The hope is that the department can attract lateral transfers from other law enforcement agencies, which would have the benefit of putting an experienced officer on the street without the need of the academy and likely not as much field training.
“I’m trying to fill those three with laterals, but I may have to hire people with no law enforcement experience at all … and get them (trained) when I can,” Hampton said.
Smith said new deputies hired to fill retirements expected later in the year will have to wait months before going to the law enforcement academy.
“The first academy date you can get for someone is September or October, and that’s if you had a name today,” Smith said. But for new deputies hired to fill expected summer retirements, “it could get into early next year before we get an academy date.”
To maintain their certifications, officers are required to receive 40 hours of in-service training each year. Much of that is handled by the state Office of Criminal Justice Training, so in-service classes are also on hold because of the pandemic.
“I think they are going to work with us on the in-service training,” Hampton said. “Hopefully, some of that will be online until we get through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP’s Henderson post, said the KSP Academy isn’t teaching a cadet class right now.
“The academy class we had scheduled for earlier this year has been pushed back,” he said.
The pandemic has hampered the way KSP recruits candidates, King said.
“This does hurt because it doesn’t allow us to get out there and talk to students,” King said. “... From a recruiting standpoint, it’s not allowing recruiters to go out into the field to high schools, colleges and military bases.”
The pandemic has also halted KSP ride-alongs, which were useful recruiting tools, King said.
“Ride-alongs are a vital part of successful recruiting,” because they allow interested candidates to talk to a trooper about the academy and “see behind the scenes” of what being a trooper is like, King said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
