MURRAY — Last week, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to take an increasingly strong grip on Kentuckians, Dr. Robert Hughes was dealing with his usual duties at Murray’s Primary Care Medical Center.
At the same time, though, he was constantly on the phone in contact with state officials in Frankfort. That is how it goes for someone who is on a statewide committee that is health-related at a time the world is under attack from a virus — specifically a coronavirus like COVID-19.
“In fact, believe it or not, I’m on a call right now with that state committee that just got codified into law as part of the (Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services) and we’re making decisions right and left as we speak,” Hughes said of his duties as part of a steering committee that is part of the Kentucky Telehealth Board, which is at the center of the way numerous health officials are advising is the best way to fight the virus — virtually.
In other words, patients are not automatically going to their health care providers at the first sign of trouble. Instead, they are communicating with their providers through out-of-office communication, such as video chats.
“There’s been a huge shift to Telehealth during this time, and I think that’s a very positive thing,” Hughes said. “This does two things, really. For one, it keeps (patients) in the home. Two, it keeps them from potential places where they could contract the illness, and you certainly could see that at medical facilities, doctors offices, et cetera,” Hughes said.
Primary Care has resorted to, in some cases, having doctors/nurse practitioners see patients, particularly older patients, either in the back parking lot of the Murray facility or by in-home visits. Last week, he said Primary Care had called about 220 patients that it classified as high-risk for COVID-19.
“One third of our business was Telehealth, though,” he said. “You know, this is an emergency and it needs to not be about anything but what’s best for the populous.”
Last week, the secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander had strong talk for Kentucky providers during one of Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 updates from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
“We often talk about ‘best practices’ (in the field of health care). Well, we have a new best practice today, and that best practice is how not to spread this coronavirus,” Friedlander said, urging all Kentucky providers to opt for Telehealth methods with patients as long as the pandemic continues.
“We have expanded Telehealth services and expanded opportunities for people to communicate virtually with people in their homes. This is important. We can do so much now through virtual FaceTime and Zoom chats and others. There are so many ways we can communicate.
“In Medicaid, we have waived many of the requirements of what is needed (including those that require a patient to physically be present). You can use things formerly not considered HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant, we’ve cleared all of the obstacles out of your way. We’ve changed how we do reimbursements for you. We’ve got waivers from the federal government, so please feel comfortable in being able to provide Telehealth and virtual in-home services.”
Friedlander also talked about how this will be of particular importance to people in substance abuse programs.
“This is a challenging time for people with substance abuse and behavioral issues. Please reach out to them. We’re giving you the opportunity to do this now in a way that does not spread this virus,” he said. “We are allowing virtual interaction in peer-to-peer groups, case management and care planning, in all of our programs, so please take advantage of this!”
