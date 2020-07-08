Friday night, Beaver Dam had to cancel the start of its weekly “Sounds on Second” concert series.
Also canceled was its “Sparks in the Park” show on Saturday.
And now, the third annual “’80s Rock the Dam Fest” on Sept. 26 has also been canceled.
The coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult to stage large events, promoter Heath Eric said.
But he said Beaver Dam will restart its “Sounds on Second” Friday night with the Josh Merritt Band.
The free Friday night concert series is scheduled to run through September.
“We’re putting the stage in a different location and spreading things out more to make it safer,” Eric said.
He said Beaver Dam has completed a section of redevelopment there.
“It’s a really nice district where people can enjoy music on Friday nights,” Eric said.
The Beaver Dam Amphitheater calendar now has just two events left on this year’s schedule, he said, Casting Crowns on Sept. 4 and Tanya Tucker on Oct. 2.
“The artists want to be sure they’re safe,” Eric said. “And we want to be sure everybody — the bands, the crews, the volunteers and the audience — is safe.”
He said the Kentucky Headhunters performed at a free drive-in concert on June 13 in the parking lot of Midtown Shopping Center.
“We learned from that that it’s a safe way to do concerts,” Eric said. “But it’s tough this year.”
He said he learned late last week that RATT, the band headlining “Rock The Dam,” had canceled its summer tour because of the pandemic.
Stephen Pearcy, lead vocalist, is 65 and Juan Croucier, bass player, is 60.
They’re in the demographic most at risk from the coronavirus.
“This came as a complete surprise to us,” Eric said.
“Rock the Dam” was originally scheduled for July 25 and had been rescheduled to Sept. 26 because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Eric said all ticket holders for events that have been canceled will receive full refunds.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
