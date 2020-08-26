For the first time since 1987, the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council won’t be sponsoring its annual Labor Day Picnic in English Park on Sept. 7.
“We just can’t take the chance,” Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the event, said Tuesday. “There are just too many new cases” of coronavirus.
She said the labor council is trying to set up an event of some type before the General Election to support Democratic candidates.
Kentucky began celebrating Labor Day in 1894.
By 1899, the local picnic was attracting crowds of from 8,000 to 10,000 people.
But through the years, Labor Day celebrations had disappeared locally, before being revived by the labor council, which represents 16 area unions, in 1988.
More than 800 people turned out for that picnic in the old English Park community center.
Tom McIntyre, a Boston labor leader, came to speak for Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee for president.
Last year, Jacqueline Coleman, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, came to speak at the 32nd annual picnic in English Park.
Coleman is now the lieutenant governor.
The Central Labor Council represents workers from Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties.
Unions have struggled in recent years.
In 1954, 35% — slightly more than one in three working Americans — belonged to a union.
Last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, only 10.3% of Americans belonged to a union.
In Kentucky, the BLS says, only 9.5% of working people belonged to a union last year.
That’s down from 13% as recently as 2013.
