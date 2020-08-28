Pandemic cancels Apple Festival

For only the second time in its 34-year history, Reid’s Orchard’s Apple Festival — scheduled for Oct. 17-18 — has been canceled.
This time it was the coronavirus pandemic.
“We worked so hard all summer, trying to find a way to make it safe,” Billy Reid, whose family owns the 147-year-old orchard, said Thursday. “We were the last hope for a festival in Daviess County this year. We thought with it being late in the year, things would be better. We did everything we could. But in the interest of safety, we’ve had to cancel it.”
The festival, which began in 1986, has drawn more than 20,000 people over its two days for several years.
The only other time it’s been canceled was in 2006 when 2.5 inches of rain flooded the 18-acre field where guests park.
Reid said he watched as festival after festival was canceled this year — and even the Kentucky Derby is being held without fans.
“I hate it because the festival was a fundraiser for so many groups,” he said.
Nonprofits take in about $70,000 each year from the festival, Reid said.
He said his family thought they had worked out a plan for socially distancing.
But the food booths — especially the Daviess County Pork Producers — have long lines of people waiting for food.
“We were going to take out the picnic tables, so people wouldn’t sit close together,” Reid said. “But we were worried about the lines.”
He said ReidLand, the orchard’s playground, will be open this fall.
And people will still be able to come to the orchard for apples and other fruits and vegetables.
“We have a fair crop of yellow delicious apples this year,” Reid said. “But the peaches were hurt by the weather last spring.”
The Apple Festival — which was supposed to have been the Pumpkin Festival until a last-minute name change in the fall of 1986 — has been named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society several times through the years.
Some of the vendors have been with the festival for decades.
Last year, there were more than 100 craft booths and 20 or more food vendors, along with music and carnival rides.
The festival draws people from several states — mostly Daviess Countians who have moved away and plan their vacations to come back during the Apple Festival.
Reid’s Orchard is one of Daviess County’s oldest businesses.
Billy Reid’s great-grandfather, Allan Reid, planted the first trees there in 1873.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.