There are winners and losers in every emergency.
Count the Owensboro Riverport Authority among the winners in the coronavirus pandemic.
The port’s revenue to date this fiscal year is running $2.2 million — 20.6% — ahead of its budget.
And income in April alone was up 20% over budget and 7% ahead of a year ago.
“We’ve had a major supply chain disruption,” Brian Wright, the Riveport’s president, told his board Wednesday. “We’re taking metal in because it has no place to go. And this isn’t close to being over.”
Many automakers closed in April and weren’t accepting metal shipments.
“Producers are not in a position to shut down smelters,” Wright said. “And there has to be a place to store it.”
Enter the Owensboro Riverport and similar facilities across the country.
Metal is coming in from Canada, New York, Washington, Missouri and other states to be stored until there is a demand for it, Wright said.
Today, there are about 270,000 tons of metal stockpiled outdoors at the port.
That’s up from about 140,000 to 150,000 tons that would be stored there in a typical year.
Wright said the municipally-owned Riverport has room to store about 340,000 to 350,000 tons and more space can be created.
But that costs money and this is a short-term situation, he said.
In time, much of the metal will find buyers and move out.
But when that happens is anybody’s guess.
Right now, Wright said, “We’re unloading rail cars filled with metal all day, every day.”
He said, “We’ve unloaded 50,000 tons this month alone.”
It’s the first time the Riverport has handled that much metal in one month since June 2017.
Wright praised the Riverport’s staff for the hard work they’ve done during the pandemic to handle all the demands.
The board approved a 2.5% raise for next year.
“They work very, very hard,” Wright said.
He said the Riverport “plays a critical role in these types of events for a lot of different industries.”
Wright said he was also glad that there hasn’t been a single case of coronavirus at the facility so far.
The board approved a budget that calls for $14.4 million in revenue for next year.
That’s up from the $13.4 million budget for the current year — but below the $15.8 million the Riverport expects to actually receive because of storing so much metal during the pandemic.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
