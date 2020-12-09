The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled schools, disrupted festivals and public events, and has even caused families not to gather during the holidays.
And it’s also hurting efforts by officials who work with the city’s homeless community to get an accurate homeless count.
Local officials try to count the homeless population each year as part of the state’s “K-Count” of the homeless.
“At this point in our area, it’s more to identify the need” of services for the homeless, said Dan Eaton, chairman of the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley.
According to the Kentucky Housing Corporation, the K-Count “helps determine how much federal funding will be awarded from HUD for homeless programs,” and helps officials determine how programs to end homelessness in Kentucky are doing.
In Daviess County, the Homeless Council usually holds a resource fair, where members of the homeless community can receive a variety of services, such as haircuts, showers, clothing, eye exams, general checkups, employment and education information, access to various service providers, backpacks and a meal.
The resource fair, which is usually held in January, was also a place where officials could count attendees for the K-Count. However, the pandemic will mean the resource fair can’t be held, Eaton said.
That creates an obstacle for counting the homeless, but also presents a challenge of getting resources to the homeless community that they would have received at the fair, Eaton said.
“With COVID-19, doing that kind of event is not going to be possible,” he said.
Data from the K-Count is compiled by the Kentucky Housing Corp. Eaton said the state agency is polling groups that assist the homeless like the HCOV to see if there are ways they can conduct the count during the pandemic.
“One of the options would be to do a night count,” when people who camp at known areas would be there, Eaton said. But, “a lot of folks are intimidated to do that,” he said.
Not having an event to bring people in makes the count challenging because many of the area’s homeless are living in unknown locations. People who are homeless and not in shelters might live with friends or relatives, or might live in abandoned houses or at a camp.
“They had a good motivation and a reason to go” to the resource fair, Eaton said. “If we are not able to do that, the concern is we undercount.”
Eaton said officials will look for ways to both perform the count and provide the services that would normally have been provided at the resource fair.
“It means folks have to find different ways to reach out” to provide services to the homeless community, Eaton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
