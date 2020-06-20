Add bicycles to the list of shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The shortage was partly caused by people wanting to buy bikes because they were stuck at home and wanted something to do.
The NPD Group, a market research company, said that in March, when the pandemic hit America, sales of bikes nearly doubled from the same month last year.
And sales grew another 75% in April to a total of about $1 billion.
Typically, April sales fall between $550 and $575 million, BicycleRetailer.com says.
But the fact that most bikes these days come from China, where the pandemic began, also plays a role.
“We’re running extremely low on bikes,” Marcela Daniels, manager of Max’s Bikes, 1924 Triplett St., said last week.
“We have eight in the showroom now,” she said. “We usually have 40. We called the distributor. He said when we get down to two, we can get more. We have two in the $500 range. The rest are $1,000 to $2,000. A lot of people can’t afford that much.”
Daniels said it’s very hard to find bicycle parts as well.
“We couldn’t get any tubes and tires without buying in bulk — 100 at a time,” she said.
Larry Myles, owner of Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness, 4399 Springhill Drive, said, “95% to 98% of the world’s bicycle parts come from Asia. There’s not a brand that doesn’t manufacture in Asia. And China shut down everything when the coronavirus hit there.”
Once production resumed, he said, “It takes 65 days for a container ship to get to California from China. And that’s how bicycles are shipped.”
Myles said, “Anything under $700 is our bread and butter. But you can’t find much of that. Weeks ago, we smoked through our spring inventory that should have lasted through July. I have eight bikes today and they’re all over $1,000.”
Retailers like Be Real had to shut down from March 24 to May 24.
“We didn’t stop our service,” Myles said. “Folks were pulling old bikes out of garages and barns and they needed service. That’s what we did.”
He said, “I’m getting 22 calls or walk-ins a day now about bikes. Imagine if I could be selling that many.”
Myles said some distributors are telling him he might get more product by October.
Others are saying January.
“This was going to be our year,” Myles said. “Sales were up 41% in January. Then, this happened.”
He said, “We’ve got a list of what people want, and we’re filling it as soon as we can. But it’s been overwhelming.”
The New York Times reported recently that Taioku Manufacturing Co., a bicycle manufacturer in China and Taiwan, “has received double the orders from importers for the first six months of this year compared with the same period last year, according to Kevin Tsu, a general manager. Still, the manufacturer can produce only 20,000 bikes a month — the same maximum production as usual.
“In China, there is still a serious shortage of labor and component parts,” he said, adding that as a result, bicycle manufacturers are two or three months behind in deliveries.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
