When the Internal Revenue Service began delivering coronavirus relief checks to millions of Americans this week, many in Owensboro already had an idea of how they wanted to use their money.
Though there may be some extravagant spending here and there in the coming weeks, an uncertain future has the overwhelming majority playing it safe.
“I’m paying off bills and saving the rest of it, just in case,” said Steve Grimes, 48. “You don’t know what’s going to happen, you might need it.”
Grimes isn’t alone in his thinking, either.
“I’m just paying off some bills and then saving the rest,” said Jon Garrett, 38. “Just in case, because who knows how long this will last?”
For Jamie Tritch, a preschool teacher from the Lexington area who was in town to visit family, the relief comes at a much-needed time.
“We’ve gone five weeks without any kind of income, so I’ll use mine to pay bills and take care of some other things,” said Tritch, 26. “I’m really glad to get it.”
Those who qualify can expect to receive up to $1,200 as part of the CARES Act, an effort designed to offer some financial relief for individuals during the coronavirus pandemic and provide a nationwide economic boost.
Denise Johnson plans to put those funds to immediate use.
“I’ll probably use it to help pay off my taxes,” said Johnson, 62.
Others, like Joe Ruth, are setting it aside for the future.
“I’m putting it in the bank and saving it for retirement,” said Ruth, 63, an IT manager. “I don’t have anything specific in mind, just saving it.”
For Brescia University students Zac Johnson and Landon Holt, who are set to graduate this spring, the relief will help offset costs in their post-collegiate lives.
“I think I’ll probably save mine for a first-year apartment,” said Johnson, 22, a Leitchfield native. “That’ll definitely help.”
Holt, however, knows he won’t receive a check since he’s still claimed as a dependent by his parents — but that won’t stop him from helping Johnson look for an apartment.
Like many other Owensboro citizens, though, Elizabeth Garrett doesn’t want to spend her money at all.
“I’m saving it for a rainy day,” said Garrett, 38. “You just never know.”
