It’s going to take more than a pandemic to stop the Halloween celebration at Diamond Lake Resort in western Daviess County this year.
The 15th annual Boo Fest at the campgrounds in West Louisville will run five weeks this year — every Friday and Saturday in October, Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said Wednesday.
But the coronavirus pandemic will make several changes in the event, which attracts several thousand people to the campground each October.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Smith said. “We’re not going to be able to have any games, hayrides, lunch or the costume contest.”
And “Fright Night,” the resort’s haunted house, has been canceled, he said.
“That’s mostly an insurance problem,” Smith said. “There were too many restrictions. The characters would have had to wear masks (other than the scary masks) and that just doesn’t work.”
But he said trick or treating will still go on.
People passing out treats will wear gloves this year and put the treats directly into the child’s bag rather than letting the child take treats out of a bowl.
The costumed parade will continue, Smith said, and so will the golf cart decorating and campsite decorating contests.
“Everything will be outdoors this year,” he said. “We want to be safe.”
Smith said, “It’s a challenge, but we want things to be as normal as possible. This is just a different year.”
Boo Fest is open to campers and the community at large.
“This is our most attended event every year,” Smith said last year. “We probably have 15,000 people come through during the month.”
That’s still true, he said Wednesday.
When the campground is full — as it will be every weekend in October — that’s about 2,500 people on site.
People from Daviess and surrounding counties also come in big numbers, Smith said.
Diamond Lake is at 7301 Hobbs Road near West Louisville.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
