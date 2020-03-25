Two attorneys and a judge have been nominated to fill a judicial vacancy on the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The Judicial Nominating Commission announced March 12 that the nominees are James Richard “Jason” Coltharp Jr. of Paducah, Joe Christopher “Chris” McNeill of Paducah and C. Rene Williams of Dixon.
The person chosen will serve on the 1st Appellate District, Division 1, which is composed of 24 counties in western Kentucky, including Lyon and Caldwell counties.
Williams has served as a Circuit Court judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit for 15 years and is the chief regional circuit judge for Crittenden, Union and Webster counties.
McNeill has served with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy for 19 years and has managed the department’s trial office since 2003.
Coltharp has served as a defense attorney for civil cases for nearly 16 years.
The governor has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to succeed Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected in November to the Supreme Court.
