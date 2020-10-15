Officials with the state’s domestic violence shelters and prevention programs said Wednesday that domestic violence and dating violence has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, with shelters having worked with more than 20,000 clients this year.
The pandemic, and all of the societal effects that came along with it, have increased the potential for domestic violence to occur. Angela Yannelli, executive director for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said risk factors that have been increased by the pandemic include unemployment, economic stress, social isolation and substance abuse.
“We have yet to know the true extent of domestic violence,” because of the pandemic, Yannelli said.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky, and directors of several state domestic violence programs held a forum on this year’s trends Wednesday morning. Earlier in the day, Andrea Robinson, executive director of OASIS shelter in Owensboro, told the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley the agency has had regular calls for help, even with people isolated.
“Even with COVID-19, our numbers did not decrease,” Robinson said. “If anything, we have seen an increase in the severity.”
Robinson could not be reached later Wednesday for comment.
Gov Andy Beshear, who took part in the telemeeting with the shelter directors, said the state has allocated $28.8 million to domestic violence programs, but added: “While we’ve made strides … the sad fact remains that Kentucky’s risk of domestic violence remains stubbornly above the national average.
“We think a whole lot (during the pandemic) of getting back to normal,” Beshear said. “... I don’t like our old normal” of cases of domestic violence, dating violence and child exploitation, he said.
Yannelli said domestic violence calls this year have been more intense, and more than half of the domestic violence homicides this year have involved firearms. Domestic violence is connected to other societal problems, such as racism and inequality, she said.
“We must fight all forms of oppression if we are going to end domestic violence,” she said.
So far this year, 26 people have been killed in domestic partner violence statewide, said Tori Henninger, executive of Barren River Area Safe Space in Bowling Green.
Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and CEO for the Center for Women and Families in Louisville, said domestic violence is not a problem that affects only individuals and families.
“It’s the third-leading cause of homelessness today,” Wessels-Martin said. Domestic violence costs taxpayers, and costs victims lost work hours. In 2017, victims of domestic violence lost 8 million work hours in Kentucky, she said.
“We have to look at it as a community problem and as a public health issue,” Wessels-Martin said.
One way to help is to intervene if you see or hear abuse. “We’ve got to engage everybody as an active bystander,” said Christy Burch, executive director of Women’s Crisis Center, in northern Kentucky.
“Do something to interrupt the violence,” Burch said.
The state has strong domestic violence laws, such as laws that expanded domestic violence orders to dating violence as opposed to only spousal abuse, and laws that make strangulation a felony.
“Kentucky does have very good, strong laws,” said Mary Savage, legal counsel for the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “We have the laws we need.”
The issue is the laws are applied “uniformly across the state,” Savage said. “... A lot of survivors don’t feel safe reaching out to the court system or the police, because they have had a negative experience.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
