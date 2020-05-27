Panther Creek Bridge is too damaged to repair, says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Tuesday, the KYTC determined that, due to the extensive damaged caused by an oversized vehicle impacting every cross member along the top portion of the bridge May 18, the bridge will not reopen to traffic, said Deneatra Henderson, KYTC chief district engineer.
“We are working closely with the Secretarys office in Frankfort to secure the funds necessary to replace the existing structure,” she said. “We are considering a design-build style procurement to allow us to expedite the process. Typically, projects of this nature tend to move a little faster.”
While the most recent damage is similar to the accident that occurred in August 2019, the heat-straightening technique used to repair the bridge cannot be used again, given that the steel is compromised from past repairs as became evident from cracking along the bolt holes at some of the beams.
Approximately 5,200 vehicles cross the Pratt through truss design bridge daily, making it a major thoroughfare for agriculture. In 2019, the bridge was closed from August until shortly before Thanksgiving, and hopefully this time around, reopening the route wont take as long, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“I’m sure calling a state of emergency helped push them along,” he said. “I will be speaking with Secretary (Jim) Gray to get a better feel and am hoping that they are considering a temporary bridge so we aren’t looking at an incredibly long shutdown. I’m really hoping that we can get a temporary bridge up before August in anticipation for the school year and so our agricultural community (doesn’t) have to take that long detour. That route is critical to agriculture, and those detour roads are not meant for the level of traffic that the bridge sees daily.”
For the time being, traffic on Kentucky 81 is being directed along a marked detour on Kentucky 554 and U.S. 431. The KYTC is encouraging all motorists to travel the detour with caution and cautioning larger vehicles to not shorten their route by utilizing Todd Bridge Road.
“We are hopeful of the possibility of a temporary crossing in the next few months,” Henderson said. “Before arriving onsite to examine the damage to the bridge, I had already reached out to a contractor with a military style temporary structure. Representatives from that company were able to meet several KYTC engineers, along with other state and local officials, on Friday afternoon to strategize ways to construct a temporary crossing as quickly as possible. We were able to receive permission from the adjoining property owners to remove trees on the east side of the bridge, in preparation for the installation of the temporary structure. The timeline for a temporary structure to be opened to traffic over Panther Creek is roughly 8-10 weeks.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(1) comment
Why was there obviously no traffic camera on this bridge? After the damage inflicted upon the bridge last year, citizens would have expected one to be placed there to catch the criminals with their overloaded vehicles destroying crucial public infrastructure. If a traffic camera had been there, the criminals would already be identified! Does the County and the State intend upon placing one on the new bridge? Why hasn’t the MI reporter asked these simple questions?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.