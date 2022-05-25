Panther Creek Park is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday for asphalt sealcoating.
There will be no access to the park on either day from Wayne Bridge Road or Panther Creek Park Drive, the county said.
If it rains and the contractor is unable to complete the work on those days, a new set of closing dates will be announced early next week.
