The elevated trails at Panther Creek Park are closed due to storm damage. Barricades have been placed at each entrance. Daviess County Parks & Recreation is asking visitors to stay off the trails until all debris has been removed and repairs completed.
Panther Creek Park elevated trails closed due to storm damage
- By The Messenger-Inquirer
