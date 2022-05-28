Daviess County Parks & Recreation is inviting parents and kids to come to Panther Creek Park on June 4 for the annual "Take A Kid Fishing Day."
Ross Leigh, parks director, said, "We will host a totally free event on Kentucky’s 'free' fishing weekend."
He said, "Registration starts at 8 a.m. We will fish from 9 to11 a.m. and then provide door prizes and a free lunch afterwards."
The park is at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road.
The event is for children from 3 to 15 years old.
