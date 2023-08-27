Saturday afternoon, people danced traditional Indian dances near the ballfields at Panther Creek Park.
Leaders in traditional Indian clothing led a circle of park visitors in garba, an Indian folk dance. Under one of the park shelters, an artist gave people designs on their arms with Henna dyes, while volunteers under a large tent prepared to feed hundreds of people traditional Indian dishes.
On the ball fields, teams from Owensboro and Evansville — some with players from Henderson and Bowling Green — competed in cricket, a game brought to India from Britain that is played worldwide. The teams had been playing all day in a regional cricket tournament that included nine teams.
Saturday was the first year India Fest has been held in Owensboro, although the event has been staged regularly in Evansville. Sam Patel, one of the event organizers, said 690 people had RSVP’d for the event.
“We are expecting about 800 people,” he said.
The Indian community is growing in the region, Patel said, and there are about 500 Indian families in the Owensboro-Evansville-Henderson area. “The organization has been active for many years.”
The event was brought to Owensboro by the Owensboro Cricket Association.
“There are groups playing cricket every Saturday in Yellow Creek Park,” Patel said.
Dr. Dhiren Haria, a physician at Owensboro Health and president of the Owensboro Cricket Association, said the game is easy to learn, and people are welcome to join the league. The group can be found on Facebook.
“I have been playing since childhood,” Haria said.
In India, cricket is universally loved by people from different regions, languages and walks of life, he said.
“This is one thing that unites everybody together,” Haria said.
Patel said the goal of the event was to show visitors a bit of Indian culture.
“It brings communities together, so people recognize what Indian culture is,” Patel said.
