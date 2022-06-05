Saturday morning featured nearly-perfect weather at Panther Creek Park, with sun, a mild temperature that was warm but not-quite hot, and no sounds beyond the cracking of baseballs connecting with bats on a nearby baseball field and the whirring sound of fishing reels casting into the lake.
Anita Thomasson and Larry Thomasson were fishing with Alex Kellems, 9. Alex hadn’t had much luck with the fish, but was still enjoying the day.
“What I like about fishing is just to be out in nature,” Alex said, as the family watched Alex’s bobber for signs of nibbling fish. Anita Thomasson said Saturday was their third time coming to the park’s “Take A Kid Fishing Day.”
Although the parks department held the event last year, the last time the family had been was 2019. In 2020, it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been waiting for this day to start back,” Anita Thomasson said.
County parks director Ross Leigh said lakes across the state allow people to fish without a license on the first weekend in June. Saturday’s event is a way to interest people in fishing, while getting them out to Panther Creek Park, Leigh said.
About 50 families had registered for door prizes by 10 a.m.
“I’m pleased,” Leigh said of the turnout. “Our pre-registration numbers weren’t that high, but nowadays, I don’t think people pre-register for anything.”
State wildlife officials recently surveyed the lake, “and it’s very populated with bluegill and catfish,” Leigh said. “The park lake is full of fish and ready for the season.”
Trey Douglas, who was fishing with his father, Donald Douglas, and Donald’s fiance, Selina Vaduva-Ali, while Zeporah Alexander watched, but left the fishing to the others. Trey said he often goes fishing with his uncle, has competed in fishing tournaments and once caught a 51-pound catfish out of the river.
“It’s fun, and there are a lot of different fishes to catch,” Trey said.
While the sport is fun, the family doesn’t eat the fish they catch.
“We usually just throw them back,” Vaduva-Ali said. “It’s relaxing.”
“He likes to fish, and I like to fish sometimes,” Donald Douglas said. “I figured I’d take them out and they would enjoy it.”
Leigh said the event is an opportunity “to promote the park.”
“It’s a great way to get outside,” he said. “What (we) are seeing is a lot of returners” who came to previous family fishing days.
“They like having something to do on a Saturday morning.”
