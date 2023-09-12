A free paper shredding event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.
Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect the documents to be destroyed, with a limit of 100 pounds per person. The event is open to any resident, business or institution in Daviess County.
