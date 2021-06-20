The Barclay Avenue home on display Saturday morning during the Homebuilder’s Association of Owensboro’s annual “Parade of Homes” was unlike most homes on the tour this year, or in any other year.
Due to shortages in building materials, the 6,000-square-foot home was not quite finished. The plan is to have the home ready by the time the family having the home custom-built are ready to occupy the home in August.
Benny Clark, of Homes by Benny Clark, said putting the unfinished home on the tour was a unique opportunity.
“We decided we still wanted to do a Parade of Homes,” Clark said. “Instead of seeing the finished project, you get to come through and see a house 75% complete, and see the process. People kind of like it, because they’ve never seen one under construction.”
The Homebuilders Association’s “Parade of Homes” has long been a way for prospective buyers to research builders, and for people looking to spruce up their homes to get some ideas. Builders have 13 homes on display across the city and county.
This year, a number of people visiting seemed to be focused on finding a new home.
Amber Farmer, of Building by Wayne Baker, was showcasing the home she and her husband, Andy Farmer, had built for their own family on Eagle Ridge Court.
“We just built this, and people are like, ‘how much do you want for it?’ ” Amber Farmer said. “We have had a lot of compliments, and there have been a lot of people taking pictures and asking questions.”
The Eagle Ridge Court home was delayed, in building and furnishing, by limited supplies, Amber Farmer said.
“It took 26 weeks to get the garage door,” Farmer said. The couch the family ordered for the home took five months to deliver, Farmer said.
Paula Hedden, vice president of operations at Homes by Benny Clark, said home builders ran through supply stocks when people kept ordering homes or remodeling during the pandemic. But while demand was high, supply makers ground to a halt, Hedden said.
“They weren’t considered essential” and halted production during last year’s countrywide shutdown, Hedden said. Now, supply prices have remained high because manufacturers are hiring more workers, running more shifts and paying extra costs on overtime and utilities to keep up with customer demand, Hedden said.
“It’s not that they are making more money,” Hedden said of suppliers. “It’s just costing them more to operate.”
The new home buying market is filled with potential buyers because of interest rates, and because of “low inventory on the existing market,” said Karri Baskin, a sales consultant for Jagoe Homes. Baskin and sales consultant Tammy Ward were displaying a Jagoe Homes model home on Brookfield Drive.
With older homes hard to come by on the housing market, new homes are in demand. “We are very close to being sold out” in the neighborhood, Baskin said. “This has been a banner year.”
With low interest rates, people looking to buy new “can afford more house,” Baskin said.
The annual Parade of Homes is good for business, said Paul Martin of Paul Martin Builders, who was answering questions about the home his company had built on Cary Court.
“We’ve had a strong crowd all day, from the time we opened until now,” Martin said around noon Saturday. “We have had two or three people who have been interested in doing something” with the company, he said.
While the Tour does attract people looking for remodeling ideas for their own homes, those visits “could turn into future customers for you, too,” Martin said.
“We have been fortunate with the Parade: We have sold a home every year, and maybe a couple more,” Martin said.
Getting building supplies has been a challenge for the company, Martin said. “You go and (the supplier’s) got it today — and when you go back tomorrow, it may be gone,” he said. Meanwhile, supply prices “certainly are higher,” he said.
But low interest rates are helping the home market. “I remember when they were 18% back in the ’80s,” Martin said. “Now, it’s 2-3%. No question, is allows people to buy a bigger house than they would otherwise.”
The Parade of Homes continues Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 27.
