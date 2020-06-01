For nearly four decades, the Home Builders Association of Owensboro has hosted its Parade of Homes in June.
But the parade is moving to July 11-12 and July 18-19 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Richard Stallings, executive officer for the association, said state guidelines will allow up to 50 people at a time to attend an event after June 29.
“We don’t anticipate that many in any house,” he said. “But we’re limited to 10 until then.”
The Parade’s roots date back to Oct. 11, 1959, when the Home Builders Association introduced the concept to the community in an effort to stimulate home buying.
There was only one home that year, and it was built by a committee.
The Parade was usually in early fall until about 1980 when it moved to June.
Stallings said, “We had anticipated 22 homes this year, but at this point, it looks like we’ll have 16.”
The problem, he said, is that there is so much demand for new housing in Daviess County that homes built on speculation are selling about as fast as they can be built.
Last year, 22 homes were featured in the parade.
That was up from 19 in 2018 and 17 in 2017.
The record was 29 in 2007, just before the Great Recession hit.
Stallings said moving to July kept the event as traditional as possible and as early as possible.
Despite the pandemic, local homebuilders are having one of their busiest years.
Stalling said work started on 95 houses here from Jan. 1 to April 30.
That’s up from 84 last year, 60 in 2018, 61 in 2017 and 66 in 2016.
“The need is still tremendous,” Stallings said.
In some years, more than 2,000 people have visited some of the more spectacular homes over the two weekends.
Stallings said he doesn’t know what to expect this year.
But he said homebuilders are doing everything they can to keep everybody safe.
“We’ve been so fortunate here this year,” Stallings said. “I haven’t heard of anyone (involved in homebuilding) who’s been sick with this” coronavirus.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
