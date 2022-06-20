The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 64th annual Parade of Homes this weekend was a fun activity for many people, a chance to see what big new homes look like inside.
That’s how neighbors Jo Robinson and Makenzie Foster got started checking out houses in the Parade three or four years ago.
“We were walking and she said she’d like to see what was inside some of the houses,” Robinson said. “I told her about the Parade of Homes. It’s just something we like to do.”
She said they had already seen the Jagoe Homes houses and planned to take in the rest of the Parade on Sunday.
Shena Link was attending her first Parade, but she said she planned to visit all 12 houses.
“We’re getting some ideas about the market,” she said. “We might be buying in the next couple of years.”
Thorn Ridge Crossing in Woodland Ridge near Sorgho was a two-fer — two new houses on the same street.
Mike Ballard estimates that he’s built more than 300 homes in the past 46 years.
His latest — at 6458 Thorn Ridge Crossing — boasted a one-level, four-bedroom, two-bath age-in-place plan, a custom kitchen, large covered front and back porches and an insulated garage with floored storage space above it.
“We pick ourselves to death before we open a house,” Ballard said. “We want everything to be right.”
Like most builders, he said he’s dealing with supply chain issues and has started ordering windows two months before he needs them.
Down the street at 6400 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Todd Millay of Millay Legacy Homes was welcoming people to his company’s seventh house.
It is, he said, a four-bedroom, three-bath home with 2,180 square feet.
And it’s available for $399,900.
“It’s 80% complete,” he said. “And it should be ready by July 14.”
Millay said he began building houses with his grandfather, Ward Pedley, 20 years ago.
“He’s 88 and he just retired three years ago at 85,” Millay said.
“This is all I’ve ever done,” he said.
Millay said he saw between 100 and 150 people touring the house on Saturday.
Woodland Ridge is growing, he said. “There are another 120 lots out here.”
A lot of people are looking at western Daviess County for housing now, Millay said, because they think Kentucky 54 is getting too crowded.
The Parade continues Saturday and Sunday.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.