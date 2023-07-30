The Home Builders Association of Owensboro kicked off its 65th annual Parade of Homes on Saturday with houses across Daviess County open for potential buyers to view.
Lonnadeen Bullock, real estate agent for L. Steve Castlen Realtors, was showing a home constructed by Jagoe Homes at 1835 Celebration Circle.
“What’s unique about this community is that it’s known as a ‘porch community,’ ” she said. “Every home has a porch and it’s a beautiful area.”
Bullock said the neighborhood has mostly “established” residents.
“They’re mostly older, but there are some that have teenaged kids, but you don’t see a lot of children,” she said.
The community has its own pool for residents, and Bullock said the lawns are maintained for residents. Parade of Homes not only highlights available properties, but also allows for the builders to be featured.
“Throughout the year, (builders) are building homes sporadically,” Bullock said. “Most are doing (speculative) homes now, which means they’re building a house and hoping to sell it.”
Because of this, Bullock said the homes are spread out across the county, rather than in one location.
“It’s a great opportunity to get in on these homes on the same day,” she said. “If you’re serious about purchasing a home, or even if you want to get ideas about decorating, this is the time to do it.”
At 6840 Bridgeview Court, real estate agent Tyler Shookman, with Castlen Realtors, said the location of the property is special because of where it is located.
“You have that country feel, but you’re still 10 minutes from everything,” he said. “Being off of Highway 231, you’re 10 minutes from Highway 54 and Frederica Street.”
Shookman said the home is perfect for families.
“We have multiple community lakes that you can fish at, there’s a park, trails and the events that the residents in Deer Valley host,” he said. “For the Fourth of July, we had a cornhole tournament, community fireworks, food trucks and bounce houses.”
The Bridgeview Court property, constructed by Jagoe Homes, qualifies for $10,000 off with Parade of Homes.
“It also qualifies for a 4.99% interest rate that is locked for 30 years,” Shookman said. “It is for the life of the loan for a 30 year government-backed (Federal Housing Administration) loan, Jagoe Homes through FBC Mortgage is offering 4.99%.”
Shookman said Parade of Homes is a great time to compare properties.
“You can narrow your search down,” he said. “A lot of builders have their products open and a lot of real estate agents are hosting additional open houses beyond the parade.”
One tip Shookman shared about comparing homes is to take notes.
“They can all start to run together, so I suggest taking a photo of every home that shows the address and some of your favorite things about them,” he said.
Real estate agent Denise Edge Pace, with Castlen Realtors, was highlighting the property at 259 Ridgecrest Place, built by Ballard Construction.
“This home is all one-level, it has upgraded granite countertops and crown molding,” she said. “It’s in great condition with a fabulous sunroom and it’s a split bedroom concept.”
The home sits on three-quarters of an acre and backs up to a farm.
“When you look out the front of the home, you can see miles and miles of country,” Pace said. “It’s very quiet and quaint and is in a nice neighborhood.”
Pace said available homes on the west end of the county are scarce, making the one at Ridgecrest Place stand out.
“A lot of the west end people love the west end,” she said. “A lot of people work in Henderson or Evansville, so this is a short drive there and it’s close to the bypass.”
Parade of Homes continues Sunday and will pick back up Aug. 5-6, highlighting the same homes as this weekend.
