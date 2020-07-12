Paul Martin has seen a lot of Parade of Homes in his nearly 50 years in the building industry.
And Saturday’s crowds looked pretty much the same as they do every year — except for the masks and the social distancing, he said.
“It’s been pretty steady all day,” Martin said as he welcomed visitors to the 2,123-square-foot home he built at 1617 Cary Court, off Griffith Avenue.
Nobody, he said, was complaining about wearing masks and everybody was abiding by the rules designed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
While most of the 16 homes in this year’s parade are in newer subdivisions, Martin was showing a home built in an area where many homes date back to the 1930s.
“We bought an old house and a vacant lot, tore the house down and started building two new homes,” Martin said.
The one he’s showing during this year’s Parade has a price tag of $330,000 — comparably priced for the neighborhood, he said.
Chris and Melissa Ashby had just toured the house.
They said they go to the Parade most years.
“We may not make it to all of them today,” she said. “But we’ll try again tomorrow and next weekend.”
The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 62nd annual Parade of Homes continues Sunday, July 12, and again on July 18-19.
Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on both Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Melissa Ashby said, “We’re fixing our house up. We haven’t decided if we’re going to keep it or sell it.”
So, they were looking at houses in the tour to see what’s out there this year.
At Thompson Homes’s house at 2443 Winning Colors Way in Keeneland Trace off Carter Road, Ashley Hall and her mother, Glenda McBride were enjoying their first Parade.
“I’m remodeling and she’s planning to buy a house,” McBride said. “We’re looking for ideas.”
Hall said she hasn’t decided what part of town she wants to buy in.
“It’s all kind of open right now,” she said.
The home tours are free.
Richard Stallings, executive officer for the Home Builders Association, said the association is following all state guidelines for having several people inside buildings, including requiring masks to be worn.
The Parade’s roots date back to Oct. 11, 1959, when the Home Builders Association introduced the concept to the community in an effort to stimulate home buying.
There was only one home that year, and it was built by a committee.
Last year, 22 homes were featured in the parade.
That was up from 19 in 2018 and 17 in 2017.
The record was 29 in 2007, just before the Great Recession hit.
Homes in the Parade of Homes
1. 1724 Celebration Circle
4200 — off Old Hartford Road
Jagoe Homes
2. 2613 Central Park Court
Central Park
Jagoe Homes
3. 310 Golfview Circle
Off Veach Road
JMJ Construction Inc.
4. 1515 Brentwood Drive
Town & Country
J&R Construction
5. 2443 Winning Colors Way
Keeneland Trace
Thompson Homes
6. 2338 Watson Circle
Bluegrass Commons
Jagoe Homes
7. 2388 Monroe Avenue
Bluegrass Commons
Jagoe Homes
8. 1617 Cary Court
Off Griffith Avenue
Paul Martin Builders
9. 6329 Springwood Drive
Woodland Ridge
Dan Thomas Custom Homes
10. 6429 Spring Haven Trace
Woodland Ridge
Ballard Construction
11. 3832 Brookfield Drive
Brookfield
Jagoe Homes
12. 5690 Locust Lane
Park Haven (Graham Lane)
KSB Living
13. 6602 Barcroft
Summit Estates
Homes by Benny Clark
14. 2373 Stone Valley Cove
Stone Crest
Martin Custom Building
15. 2250 Deer Valley Blvd.
Deer Valley
Jagoe Homes
16. 780 Doug Hill Road
Island
Homes by Mattingly Construction Management
Keith Lawrence | 270-691-7301 | klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
