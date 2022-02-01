A sincere partnership among schools and families benefits everyone, especially students, said Stacy Harper, Country Heights Elementary School principal.
It’s for this reason that schools work hard to involve parents, guardians, and student families in as much of the education process as possible. Family-involved events are part of that, as well as family participation in extracurricular activities.
Parent-teacher conferences are another way schools communicate and involve families.
When there is an open communication and trusting relationship between homes and schools, everyone who is involved in the education process is empowered, Harper said.
“Schools work to support the whole child, not only the academic growth, but the social and emotional development of students,” she said. “This takes a team effort. When parents and schools have common goals and strategies to support the child, everyone benefits, especially the child.”
Parents “in the know” about their child’s learning goals can also help to reinforce them at home, she said, and students experience success and celebrations both at home and school.
Because participation in these conferences is so beneficial, schools provide unique opportunities and incentives for families to partake.
COVID-19 has also created some challenges, in terms of how to meet safely with students and their families, but schools have been creative in how they offer these opportunities, Harper said.
Harper said CHES has changed the platform to be a conversation with families, instead of a conference. The school also implemented and had success with Cotton Candy & Conversations, a recent event that was well-received by families and students.
“We wanted to promote a positive, two-way interaction between teachers, students, and families,” she said. “Students were given the opportunity to showcase their strengths in learning. Families and students shared their goals for the year.”
Typically participation in parent-teacher conferences dwindles as students progress through school systems.
Tara Howard, Owensboro High School dean of instruction, said a school’s goal is to have 100% participation, but that as students get older, they tend to have less parent involvement.
“As children progress through school systems, they are wanting to assert independence,” Howard said. “Information is not as free-flowing to parents. Students may say they don’t want their parents around, but I have never truly met a child that didn’t want their parent involved.”
Some of that independence is good, she said, because high school educators are trying to instill that level or responsibility in students.
However, students still do need a lot of support in middle and high school.
That’s why parent-teacher conferences, meetings with educators, and information sessions about a student’s school status are so valuable, “so that all of the people influencing (student) lives are pulling in the same direction,” Howard said.
Creating multiple layers of support is the goal, she said.
“The more people a child can have in his or her corner, cheering them on, asking the right questions, motivating and incentivizing them, the stronger the likelihood that child will keep his or her eyes on the prize,” she said.
The prize looks different for each student, but they tend to have the same, general goal: graduation and progressing to post-secondary options that are beneficial and meaningful to their lives, Howard said.
One thing educators keep in mind is to make the conferences beneficial for parents and worth their time. At the high school level, students are able to consult with guidance counselors to organize their class schedules, and parents are offered presentations about how to fill out the FAFSA form, for example.
“In a perfect world, I would love to see half of our parents involved in conferences, and their student’s lives,” she said. “If we can get half to 75% of our parents having positive communications in regards to their student’s academic path, I think we could move some mountains.”
