The Kentucky Senate passed SB 150 on Thursday with a 29-6 vote, a bill that Sen. Gary Boswell said will add more “parental rights” within public school districts.

With the passing of the bill, parents could potentially have more control over their child’s mental health and health services within schools; notification of the name and pronouns their child requests to be addressed as by school personnel; and if their child can participate in lessons involving sexual education.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.