The Kentucky Senate passed SB 150 on Thursday with a 29-6 vote, a bill that Sen. Gary Boswell said will add more “parental rights” within public school districts.
With the passing of the bill, parents could potentially have more control over their child’s mental health and health services within schools; notification of the name and pronouns their child requests to be addressed as by school personnel; and if their child can participate in lessons involving sexual education.
Boswell, an Owensboro Republican and a sponsor of the bill, said SB 150 is about “communications, inspection, authorization and transparency to protect staff and children as it relates to pronouns.”
“I think this will positively affect students,” Boswell said. “And there have been directives given to teachers over the last year and have had to follow policies that they might not agree with.”
Boswell agreed with the bill and how it was originally proposed, but said he would not support any of the amendments suggested.
Amendments 1 and 2 were sponsored by Sen. Reginald Thomas, a Lexington Democrat.
Amendments 3 through 7 were sponsored by Sen. Karen Berg, a Louisville Democrat whose son, Henry, died by suicide in December. Henry was a transgender rights advocate and worked as a deputy press secretary for politics of the Human Rights Campaign.
“I did not agree with most of the amendments, however, we did amend the bill with one of Sen. Berg’s amendments,” Boswell said.
Floor Amendment 7 was filed to the Committee Substitute on Thursday night, which requests to delete provision forbidding local school districts from requiring the use of pronouns that do not conform and replace with a provision requiring school personnel use names and pronouns requested by a parent or guardian.
As of Friday afternoon, SB 150 was received in the House and Floor Amendment 1 has been filed. Floor Amendment 1 requests to provide the right for a student to change teachers when the teacher violates the student’s or the student’s parents’ sincerely-held principles.
