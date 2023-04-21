Parents of students at Longest Elementary School in Greenville spoke to the Muhlenberg County Public Schools board of education Thursday evening about health and safety concerns inside and outside the building.
“Since my oldest son began school, I have observed a steady deterioration in the condition of the building and facilities at Longest, and major safety issues not being addressed,” said parent John Tomasic, who has three children at the school.
The upper section of the school was built in 1963, making it the oldest school within the district. In 2021, it was deemed a “transitional” school.
The Kentucky School Facilities Planning (KSFP) Manual, last revised June 2008, defines a transitional school as “a center that the local board of education has determined will be phased out as an educational center or for which a project to house its students is listed in the (District Facilities Plan).”
As a transitional school, the building is not eligible for new construction or major renovation without the Kentucky Department of Education’s approval. Only minor renovation projects required to “maintain the building in a safe condition or offer a healthy environment are permissible,” according to the KSFP.
“Clearly, this definition as a transitional center does not prevent maintaining Longest in a safe condition,” Tomasic said. “Minor renovations, defined as projects less than 20% of the building’s replacement cost, do not even require the KDE’s approval. Many major renovations related to safety and health are also allowable after approval.”
The same plan advises that a major renovation includes “a project at a permanent center, including three or more building systems at an estimated cost of 20% of the current replacement cost of the building, or portion thereof.”
“Other elementary schools in the district are being upgraded with new doors and hardware to comply with KRS 158.162(3)(d)(5),” Tomasic said.
The statute states that classroom doors are to remain closed and locked during instructional time except in instances in which one one student and one adult are in the classroom or when approved in writing by the state security marshal.
“Based on my own observations, it does not appear to me that Longest is being properly maintained, and it is putting the safety and wellbeing of students, faculty and staff at risk,” Tomasic said. “This week I personally observed air conditioners in the classrooms with black mold and dead cockroaches in the air vents.”
Tomasic said he observed a “large pile of toiler paper and raw sewage” in the parking lot near the entrance to the school several months ago.
“The waste from a broken sewer pipe spilled out into the parking lot, and the raw sewage was never cleaned up, and you can still see bits of the pile even today,” he said.
902 KAR 45:150 states that “all plumbing must comply with State Plumbing Code” and “all waste paper and solid waste shall be disposed of so as not to create a health or safety hazard and in manner approved by the Energy Environment Cabinet.”
“This neglect at Longest is unacceptable and appears to be in violation of the law,” Tomasic said.
During the meeting, Tomasic said he obtained maintenance records for the school over the last year, which include the A/C not cooling in the daycare trailer, generator for backup lights, air in lunchroom not working “again” and dishwasher not getting up to temperature.
“There are things that come up, so we will address them as they come up; as soon as we get that maintenance request, it’s fulfilled,” said MCPS finance officer Eric Bletzinger. “We’re going to do maintenance on that building. I don’t know what other plans the board may have in terms of the building, but we’re going to maintain it.”
Lincoln Fugal, parent of three children at Longest and one former student at the school, said he has noticed Longest has been neglected.
“The building is old, drafty and out-dated, and recently it appears that maintenance is falling far behind,” he said.
One issue Fugal said he has noticed inside of Longest is the air conditioning units.
“Single-pane steel-framed windows, window unit air conditioning. I couldn’t help but compare this to the schools we have traveled to in the district,” he said. “Is there a reason our facility is so much worse than everyone else in the county?”
Fugal told the board he would like to know the plan for the school the rest of the time it will be used for the students’ education.
