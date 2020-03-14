Private and public schools across the state Thursday announced closures for the next few weeks as Gov. Andy Beshear recommended they do so as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Many parents are making last-minute contingency plans to watch their children during their sudden vacation from school.
Crystal Capps West is a parent of three students at Marie Gatton Phillips — Sacramento Elementary in McLean County. She has an 11-year-old in the fifth-grade, a 9-year-old in third-grade, and a 6-year-old in first-grade.
While West’s children are home from school for at least two weeks, she can work from home, too.
West applauded the school district for helping the students.
“Given unprecedented circumstances our school district has wasted no time in making plans so that learning can continue, sending home necessary supplies, making accommodations for families with no or inadequate internet service which is still commonplace in rural and poor communities all over the country. They’re also addressing food insecurity,” she said in an email.
“I’m fortunate enough that I don’t have to worry about childcare, and my heart goes out to families who are trying to figure out their next step,” she added.
Parents Ryan and Amanda Hutchinson have an 8- and soon-to-be 6-year-old.
They are taking precautions but will try to keep some normalcy despite the situation.
“We might not go to the movies or go the grocery as much,” Amanda Hutchinson said. “We’re going to avoid all major public places but we still plan on attending small social gatherings with family and friends.”
Another parent, Lee Rice, has five daughters ranging from 8 to 18 who go to the Daviess County Public School System. Rice and his wife can stay at home with their kids while school is out but the parents are still weighing their options.
“We kind of are used to quick changing environments,” Rice said of him and his wife, Suzanna, who are both military veterans.
Rice said he would be monitoring the social behaviors of his younger children, such as keeping gatherings to a minimum.
“We are going to try to separate unnecessary gatherings,” he said. “No restaurants. Things like that.”
Other aspects of their child’s lives are also weighing on their minds, such as one daughter who works at Chick-fil-A, which recently sent out a letter stating that restaurant cleaning protocols would be heightened as a result of the coronavirus, and another daughter who works at the after school program at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
“Right now do we let her continue on to go to work and help these families out?” he said, referring to parents who need childcare.
Rice added that teachers have sent school work to his daughters during the break.
“They’ve all got work to stay busy,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.