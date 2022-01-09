The Green River Regional Education Cooperative is offering a series of four education opportunities for families of students in Owensboro and Daviess County schools as part of its Project Prevent SafePLACE grant.
DCPS and OPS are among 13 school districts to receive the five-year federally-funded Project Prevent SafePLACE grant. It focuses on supporting schools as they build a sustainable mental health support system to target all students at the appropriate level, according to GRREC.
GRREC has partnered with Brad Weinstein, a former teacher based out of Indianapolis and co-author of the book “Hacking School Discipline,” to present the education opportunities. Through interactive Zoom programming, Weinstein will guide families through lessons in the book on actionable strategies that educators can use in the classrooms and that parents can continue at home.
Kelli Thompson, the grant director, said GRREC has found that using restorative practices is more supportive for mental health. Restorative practices are actions that promote inclusiveness, problem-solving and relationship-building so that offenders can understand their wrongdoing.
Part of that work is not only supporting teachers in the classroom, but also involving parents, Thompson said.
“Parent engagement is so key in the success of students,” she said. “We want to support the mental health of students, but also their families.”
Weinstein said the main purpose of the book is to not understand kids’ behaviors, but to cause intrinsic change, so they don’t repeat those bad behaviors. He also said the book talks about teaching kids to self-regulate, and about the importance of viewing kids as kids.
“That means that they aren’t fully developed in their brain,” he said. “They don’t have all the tools yet they might need to be successful, so they are going to make mistakes. They are going to mess up, and they are going to say things they shouldn’t. We need to help them understand that.”
A lot of the strategies discussed in the book can and should be fostered at home, which is why the parent education workshops are important, he said.
“We want to show empathy, and we want to figure out what’s driving their behavior in the household as well,” he said. “Don’t just come in yelling at kids for not getting along. Figure out what’s happening, and give them better strategies for dealing with conflict instead of just sending them to their rooms.”
He also said the workshops bridge the gap between households and family life and what is taking place in school systems. A lot of time parents aren’t fully aware of what’s happening in the school or district.
There will be educational programs for parents of elementary age students on Jan. 13 and March 10. There will be programs for parents of middle and high school students on Feb. 10 and April 14.
All programs will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed on Zoom via the link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87816287715 and on GRREC’s Facebook page.
The grant serves 121 schools and impacts 54,700 students in the 13 school districts. Participating districts also include Muhlenberg County Schools and Ohio County Schools.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
