While COVID-19 has continued to cause uncertainty with holding events and how, concerns and questions have risen in regard to programs taking place at elementary schools in McLean County Public Schools.
Cristen Lamb Kemper, of Island, posted a petition on Facebook on Nov. 26 stating “...for the past year, we have missed out on our kids’ graduations, all class gatherings, such as walking them on the first day of school, holiday parties, not being allowed to even enter the building, etc. due to (COVID).”
Kemper, a parent of two students in the district, admits that this time has been difficult for everyone.
“It is unfair, it is hurtful,” Kemper said. “I feel like I don’t have a voice or that my child does not know that I am there, when before with my previous child — we were involved, we did things. Now we’re not allowed to do those things.”
The petition started due to Christmas caroling events at Livermore Elementary School in Livermore on Dec. 13 and Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School-Sacramento Elementary School in Sacramento on Dec. 15, taking place outdoors and virtually, while Christmas programming at Calhoun Elementary School in Calhoun will be taking place indoors with families allowed to be in attendance.
Superintendent Tommy Burrough said that the planning of the events are not under his control.
“All three schools are doing some sort of a Christmas play,” Burrough said. “What they do is the principal, site base, and school’s decision (and) not the superintendent’s or the board of education. ...Whatever they do will be great like they always do.”
Kemper became involved with the petition after two parents of students from Marie Gatton approached Kemper to have a voice for Livermore.
Kemper said that the petition started when Livermore and Marie Gatton originally planned to hold the events virtually without having families attend.
But Kemper said that once the word got out about the petition, the schools announced they would decide to hold the event outdoors — where the children would be able to come outside for Christmas caroling and families would be able to come by and listen.
The conclusion of the petition asks families of children at Marie Gatton Phillips and Livermore Elementary not to be sent to school on the day of the respective events if the events cannot be relocated, with calls of concern that the weather will be too cold for the students to be outside for periods of time.
“I am hoping that (the) elementary school principals change their minds and do the Christmas programs in-person, inside … for their students and their families,” Kemper said.
Carrie Ellis, principal at Livermore Elementary School, said that the school will be having an outdoor event between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that families can attend and then having an indoor session that will be broadcasted virtually around 1 p.m. for families to watch.
“We were trying to make everyone happy,” Ellis said. “...We were just seeing all kinds of issues that could occur and trying to be proactive. I understood the parents — they wanted to see them….
“I understand their side, but they don’t understand what could happen. I know it’s a gamble either way, but it’s not if I let them do it outside like they’re doing it and watch them live on TV plus they get to watch it with them later….”
Ellis wants to make sure they are keeping the students and staff safe.
“Honestly, we’re just trying to do it without a book and trying to find the best way to keep us healthy…,” Ellis said. “...Everything we’ve done — we’ve ran into some type of opposition, but (we) just try to make a decision and pray for the best.”
With having both the outdoor and indoor options, people that may be more vulnerable to the virus can be able to participate in some ways.
“This way, grandparents can see it and other family members (can too),” Ellis said.
According to Ellis, one of the biggest concerns about having the event indoors was folks following protocol.
“If we had done it inside, we have a lot of parents that would have want to go optional masks,” Ellis said. “But yet, we’re still following elementary protocol — we’re still doing masks all day long. So, we aren’t in the building without masks, so they wouldn’t have wanted to come in and see their children because of the masks.”
Ellis said that she saw a potential concern about keeping the students separated during a large function of this nature. Ellis also wanted to be cautious about the potential transmission of COVID, such as families waiting 15 to 20 minutes for the event to begin standing and waiting together. She mentioned that families would also have to sign in due to SafeSchools protocols, which could take up a lot of time of families standing in line together and also signing in at one table — causing issues with sanitation and bathroom cleaning.
“There’s a lot of things that they just didn’t see and it all comes down to that contact tracing,” Ellis said. “If we had someone that gets sick, then we have to follow the ones that they were around.”
Ellis plans to have an area outdoors where the children and their families will not have to be masked, with plans to have students to rotate by either homeroom or grade levels to go outside to have only one grade level out there at one time, where parents will be able to drive up and watch the performances from their cars or stand outside to watch the performance, weather permitting.
Ellis wanted to be able to put on the programming during the school day rather than at night, which she said is when Calhoun Elementary will be holding their event.
“...We have parents (that) don’t want to be in a large area with a lot of people (and) we don’t want them to miss it at night,” Ellis said. “And then we have some that do want to be here because they don’t mind. Therefore, I was hearing both sides.”
Ellis said that Livermore Elementary has not been doing any evening activities, despite possible assumptions regarding the youth sports.
“People don’t realize that ABA does an event on the weekends, but they’re an outside entity doing it,” Ellis said. “They aren’t through the school. They rent it through the board of education and they have their guidelines, and of course the parents can choose if they want their children to participate in that, but it’s not a school function where they want to all be there.”
Ellis said that following COVID protocols throughout the school year has proved to be successful and wants to continue the progress.
“I know last week we didn’t have any quarantine in our building,” Ellis said. “It tells me it’s working. I have good custodians and they’re cleaning …. But I hate for (the students) to miss anything, so we’re trying to do extra things with them….”
The petition is able to be signed at Camron’s Foodliner locations in Livermore and Sacramento.
Kemper said that the word of the petition has spread in the community rather quickly, receiving over 100 signatures at the Livermore location alone over the course of three days when virtual programming was the only option.
“My Facebook messages are not too bad, but I do several comments and numerous amounts of shares …,” Kemper said.
A former student in the school district, Kemper feels that changing the format of these events does not follow the traditions that she has experienced in the past and does not give her children that opportunity.
“... I have been able to watch my other child through his programs,” Kemper said. “And now, with having an elementary child who is only in first grade, I haven’t been able to see any of her programs or they have not even held a program. In 2020, we didn’t even do anything.”
But, Kemper feels that the administration has been trying their best.
“I feel that our district has done the most that they could without getting hit back with the repercussions from the Kentucky Department of Education — whomever is above them,” Kemper said.
Kemper said that the petition will be handed to the board of education before the events are planned to occur.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mclean news.com
