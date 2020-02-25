While the city prepares to facilitate millions of dollars over the next five years in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, which will focus on housing rehabilitation and beautification, some developers hope a change in parking requirements in the area will make their jobs easier, a city official said.
Abby Shelton, community director development with the city, said she has had at least one preliminary conversation with the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission officials about relaxing some of the parking requirements for multi-family housing units in the northwest part of town.
Shelton said a few small developers who were trying to rehab multi-housing family homes had voiced concerns about parking requirements. The number of required parking spaces is tied to the number of bedrooms in the unit, a common requirement with residential properties.
“If you have a two-bedroom or more … it’s two spaces per unit,” said Brian Howard, executive director, of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission. In certain areas, parking needs to be on the site of the property, so on-street parking does not count.
“It was impossible for them to put a parking pad which was what was necessary for them to make those multi-family units” because their lot was too small, Shelton said.
Developers want that to change. Shelton used the example of the Near Downtown Parking Overlay District, which allows on-street parking through a conditional use permit as a way to ease parking restrictions.
Conditional use permits require a public hearing before being approved by the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment. Howard said this gives neighbors a chance to voice their concerns if their streets are cluttered with cars already.
“It gives a people in the area a voice to say, ‘we got too much’ or ‘it’s great’ or whatever,” he said.
Some of the Near Downtown Parking Overlay District overlaps with the northwest part of Owensboro, such as with portions of Plum and Sycamore streets, so it would be a matter of expanding the district northwestward.
For the parking changes to be made, it would need to be approved by both the OMPC and Owensboro City Commission. Shelton plans to present a detailed plan to revitalize northwest Owensboro to the Owensboro City Commission during a March 10 work session.
The Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area boundaries are Walnut Street in the east, West Fifth Street in the south, Ewing Road in the west and the city limits at the Ohio River in the north.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
