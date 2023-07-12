Owensboro city commissioners got their first view of the design for a renovated Cravens Pool on Tuesday, with city parks Director Amanda Rogers telling commissioners the plan is for the pool to reopen in time for swimming season next year.
“Our goal, and our hope, it to have construction done in time for a big grand opening in May,” Rogers said during a city commission work session at City Hall.
Cravens Pool was last open in 2019. It was unable to open after the pandemic because of structural and health issues. City commissioners signaled their support for renovating and expanding the pool, but an attempt to hire a contractor last year failed when builders couldn’t commit to having the pool ready for the public by this summer. At that point, city officials decided to start back at square one.
The plan officials viewed enlarges the pool while adding several features geared toward small children and families, Rogers said. Unless city commissioners suggest changes, the plan is final.
“This is what we’re very excited about and what we are shooting for at the pool,” Rogers said.
Some of the features in the pool include a “zero depth” entry so children can walk into the pool, instead of stepping in. The deepest point, at the other side of pool, will be about 4.5 feet to 5 feet, Rogers said.
“It’s still a pool focused on the smaller child,” Rogers said.
Amenities in the design also include a play structure with a child’s slide, water curtains, a water soaker, buckets that fill with water and dump into the pool and a “water table” with various activities. Rogers said the goal of children’s features would encourage motor skills and interaction among children.
The center of the pool, which is curved, will include a “seating wall” where parents can sit.
“We are really trying to improve the opportunity for play at this location,” Rogers said.
The city will solicit for a contractor for the project beginning in the end of August, with the hope of awarding the bid in October, Rogers said. That would give the contractor five months for construction before next spring.
More from this section
Rogers said she didn’t want to announce a cost estimate publicly because the project has yet to be bid out. The city previously allocated $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the project.
When Mayor Tom Watson asked if the parks department had the funds for the project, Rogers said, “that’s my hope.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said funding will be made available for the project.
“The Board of Commissioners supports the project and wants it to proceed,” Pagan said. “We will find the necessary funds” for the work.
Commissioners were supportive of the designs.
“It’s a beautiful concept,” Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said. “I love it, and I know the community is going to love it.”
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said she hoped the release of the plan would reduce criticism from people who doubted the pool project was going forward.
“It looks good,” she said. “Maybe it will take some of the heat off us, because somehow it has gotten out in our community that the commission did not want the pool at Cravens.”
Rogers said the city is progressing on getting the pool renovated.
“We are working on this, and I would still have people say, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ ” Rogers said. The work is “a technical project that takes more than just bricks and mortar.”
The long process “has caused doubt, which is fair. We are working on it, and we are so excited about what we are going to bring” to the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.