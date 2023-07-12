Cravens Pool

An artist rendering shows what the renovated Cravens Pool at 2815 Cravens Ave. will look like upon its renovation being completed.

 Artist rendering

Owensboro city commissioners got their first view of the design for a renovated Cravens Pool on Tuesday, with city parks Director Amanda Rogers telling commissioners the plan is for the pool to reopen in time for swimming season next year.

“Our goal, and our hope, it to have construction done in time for a big grand opening in May,” Rogers said during a city commission work session at City Hall.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

