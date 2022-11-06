Owensboro Parks and Recreation officials are hoping to have a consultant in place by early next year to begin work on the department’s next 10-year master plan.
Parks director Amanda Rogers said when complete, the plan will lay out priorities for the department, serve as a guide for future city commissioners and give officials an understanding of how Owensboro parks compare to other cities.
The city began soliciting for bids for a consultant last week and will open proposals in December.
Rogers said the city is also reaching out to firms with expertise working with other cities on parks.
“I feel there are a lot of companies across the U.S. that do planning work” on parks, Rogers said. “I hope we get six to eight bids.”
The last city parks master plan ran through 2015. Officials have talked about creating a new plan for years, Rogers said.
When the consultant starts work next year, the city will solicit public input on what the community wants from parks, Rogers said.
“I helps determine a list of priorities,” she said.
For example, people will be asked what park amenities they would like.
“Typically, there’s going to be a top 10 or top 15 list for programs the community feels there’s a need for,” Rogers said. The plan will also evaluate city parks for a “national and regional comparison.”
Parks play a role in community and economic development, Rogers said.
“Legion Park doesn’t make money, but in a sense it does, because people are comfortable living in Owensboro” and pay taxes for city services, she said. That also helps economic development by creating an available workforce for businesses locating in the area.
“I do think that, 100%, it’s a great tool for us, and it’s a great tool for elected officials,” Rogers said.
As city commissions change over time, the master plan will give them a parks priority list compiled from citizens.
Rogers said officials should be ready to begin seeking public input around the end of February. The plan is expected to take at least 18 months to complete.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
