Daviess County Parks & Recreation announced Thursday that it’s accepting shelter reservations for next year from April 1 to Oct. 31.
Nearly a dozen covered picnic shelters are available for rent at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park.
“Our parks provide the perfect setting for your next birthday party, family picnic, wedding, or high school class reunion,” said Parks Director Ross Leigh.
To reserve a space, visit daviessky.org and select park reservations. First-time users will need to set up an account before selecting a facility rental.
“Users will find photos and descriptions of each facility, pricing information, and a reservation calendar with available event dates,” Leigh added. “There’s no longer a need to call our office to place a reservation.”
For questions or assistance with account creation, contact Daviess County Parks & Recreation at 270-685-6142.
