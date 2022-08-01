The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department has plans to replace playground equipment at two city parks in the coming fiscal year, including at Moreland Park.
The department’s replacement budget has $294,000 earmarked to replace the playground equipment at Moreland Park.
City parks and recreation director Amanda Rogers said a consultant will work with the department to identify playground equipment trends. But Rogers said the process of replacing the park equipment will involve children from schools near the park, to find out what playground features children would most like to see.
“My intent is to go in to second-, third- and fourth-grade classrooms” at nearby city elementary schools, Rogers said. Rogers said the students will be shown pictures of playground equipment and will vote on what features they would like in the park.
“It’s a big project, and it will be there for 15 years, so we want to make good choices for children,” Rogers said.
Moreland Park and Heartland Park will both have their playgrounds replaced in the coming fiscal year. The Heartland Park project, which will start in last August or early September, cost $56,000 out of the parks replacement budget.
Heartland Park had its playground replacement delayed by manufacturer issues, Rogers said.
“It did get pushed multiple times,” due to production delays, Rogers said.
Heartland Park last had new playground equipment installed in 2003. Rogers said the playgrounds are on a 15-year replacement plan, but said parks are reviewed annually to see if the equipment needs to be replaced sooner or can last longer than 15 years.
“Some can make it 20-plus years,” if they have lower foot traffic than other parks, Rogers said.
Rogers said she hopes to meet with school groups about Moreland Park in September.
