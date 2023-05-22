A portion of West Second Street will be closed Tuesday, May 23, as Big Rivers Electric Corp. holds a ribbon-cutting at his new headquarters in downtown Owensboro.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the Big Rivers building at 710 West Second St. Among the expected attendees are local and leaders, Big Rivers CEO Bob Berry, and Gov. Andy Beshear.
