Beginning Friday, July 15, West Seventh Street will be closed from Elm to Walnut streets for Regional Water Resource Agency sewer repairs.
The closure is expected to last for one week, assuming no delays due to weather.
A detour route has been marked.
For questions or concerns, contact Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560 or at kelsey.ray@owensboro.org.
