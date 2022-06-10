Enhancing opportunities for early childhood education was the focus of a special-called meeting Thursday that brought together the boards of Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools at OPS’ Central Office.
Board members heard a presentation by the Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development, an organization spearheaded by the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said during the meeting that the efforts to provide more opportunities for pre-kindergarten education is something the Owensboro-Daviess County community can unite behind.
“It is in this spirit that we come together and have been chosen to become a grassroots community collaborative model to increase opportunity and access for early childhood education,” he said. “For all of us in this room, there is no better use of our time and our resources than our earliest learners.”
Joe Berry, executive director of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, said Thursday that the organization’s partnership with OPS and DCPS has been beneficial in working to improve educational opportunities for the community’s youngest residents.
“It requires collaboration, it requires engagement with a wide range of community sectors,” he said.
The work of the Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development began nearly a year ago, when the organization began reaching out to community members so there would be a wide cross section of people represented, as the group worked to determine what is hindering opportunities for early childhood education and what can be done to improve the situation.
“We know that this is an important issue; we feel that our timing is just right,” Berry said.
A significant issue affecting the Owensboro-Daviess County community is the number of children entering kindergarten unprepared.
According to the Executive Summary published by the Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development, on average, “49% of Greater Owensboro students arrived to kindergarten unprepared as reported by the Brigance screener in 2019-2020. On average, approximately 59% of economically-disadvantaged students, 75% of students with disabilities and 75% of English-learning students arrived at kindergarten unprepared in Greater Owensboro”
Another issue identified by the organization is that area students who score below the kindergarten readiness level have a “strong likelihood” of failing to reach proficiency on the third-grade reading test.
Ben Geis, director of early childhood policy and practice for the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, said that after determining the early childhood education landscape in the community, a plan was developed to improve opportunities.
“The committee, working over the last nine months, developed six recommendation areas that we intend to work on and that we intend to actionize over the next five years in greater Owensboro,” he said.
Geis said the the first point of the plan is to launch a public advocacy campaign to encourage widespread community support of early childhood education.
“When we say community-wide, we do not simply mean the education system, or parents with young children, not only the vested parties here, but truly the community as a whole,” he said. “We say that when people think Owensboro, Kentucky, in the next 10-15 years, we want them to say ‘urban,’ we want them to say ‘bluegrass,’ we want them to say ‘barbecue,’ and we want them to say ‘early childhood education.’
“We want early childhood education woven into the cultural fabric of Daviess County at large. That is goal No. 1.”
Another point in the plan is to elevate both the pay and the public perception of individuals working in pre-kindergarten education.
Geis said there are dedicated and talented people working in early childhood education, but the low pay scale means they move on because the job is not sustainable for their needs.
“If you are a childcare worker, you make far below what is expected in today’s world,” Geis said. “As a matter of fact, you can make more working at Chick-fil-A or a fast food restaurant than with working with young children.
“When you think about what that means, not only for quality of education, but also safety considerations, that is quite troubling.”
More information about this initiative is available at https://prichardcommittee.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/OwensboroECEReportFinal.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.