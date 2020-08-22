Volunteers from a group of Owensboro churches will distribute free food baskets on Tuesday that will feed about 1,400 families.
The food will include fresh produce, fresh dairy products and dried goods. The food distribution is a partnership of several organizations, including the Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches, the Feeding America food bank coalition and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Anyone can receive food, without having to sign anything or answer questions. The distribution begins at 4 p.m. at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St., and lasts until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.
The Rev. Andre Bradley, pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, said the Coalition of Concerned Churches is a group of churches that are looking for ways to help community members who have been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and social fallout.
“We really just want to live out what Christ commissions us to do — to live out our faith in a tangible way,” Bradley said Friday.
When the group began meeting to discuss ideas, a representative from Prairie Farms contacted one of the ministers about a possibility of a food giveaway. The food in part comes from the COVID Farm Assistance Program, which provides financial relief to farmers who have been unable to sell their products to their regular customers, such as restaurants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture works with distributors who buy and package the excess food and deliver it to nonprofit groups for distribution.
Bradley said fresh produce is something not everyone in Owensboro has access to, for reasons such as the lack of transportation to stores with produce sections.
Prairie Farms provides the dairy products while the dried goods come from Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, and the produce comes from Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis.
“It’s something like 82,000 pounds” of food, Bradley said. “... We probably have over 100 volunteers, just people from various churches coming together to do it.”
On Tuesday, people are asked to enter Plum Street from Seventh Street, headed north to streamline the distribution process.
Everyone is welcome, Bradley said.
“Jesus meets people where they are. He doesn’t wait for them to come to him, … and that’s something the body of Christ should always do,” Bradley said.
“We want to meet the need of, no child should be hungry, no parent should be hungry” and no caregiver should be hungry, Bradley said. The Coalition of Concerned Churches is planning other events, including several around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Bradley said.
“This to us is a start. It’s not a finish, it’s a start,” Bradley said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
