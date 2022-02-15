Owensboro Police Department officials are hoping they’ll be ready to start issuing new body-worn cameras to officers in about a month.
But, like so many other things, the manufacture and delivery of everything needed for OPD to start using the body cameras has been delayed by supply and parts issues caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kayln Fox, the city’s purchasing agent, said the city contracted with Motorola Solutions in October to receive 111 body cameras for OPD. The cameras are being purchased through a state program where the state solicits bids on items like body cameras and patrol cars, and allows agencies to purchase equipment from the vendor the state selects.
“It’s a competitive bidding process,” Fox said.
OPD applied for but didn’t receive a federal law enforcement grant, that would have paid part of the cost of the cameras.
Lt. Tristan Russelburg, head of support services for OPD, said OPD was prepared to purchase the cameras, even if the agency didn’t receive the grant.
“We had already budgeted for it, so it was something we were going to do regardless,” Russelburg said.
The department paid $108,500, and entered into a five-year contract to store the data on cloud-based storage, for $65,000 annually.
Russelburg said the department will also receive ports so officers can upload their camera data to the cloud, and patrol car kits, which will automatically start the body cameras when an officer activates a patrol vehicle’s emergency lights.
Delivery of the cameras and equipment has been delayed by supply issues, Russelburg said.
“The (delay) right now is supply chain issues,” Russelburg said.
“They are waiting on parts,” Russelburg said, adding that Motorola officials were optimistic they were going to receive those parts this week.
Once the cameras and equipment arrive, officers will have to be trained on how to use the cameras and upload data, Russelburg said.
“Motorola will actually come on site and will do in-house training,” Russelburg said.
“I’m optimistic, from conversations we’ve had with them; we will have everything in the next few weeks,” Russelburg said.
