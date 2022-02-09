They are tiny, needing help with the simplest of things, getting a drink of water, inserting a DVD, finding a Band-Aid, putting it on. Then, while you weren’t looking, they are grown, and not just in height, but in competence, in personality, and they know things you don’t. They suss out the historic watering hole, they punch in destinations and read the SatNav like champs, deciphering which arrow to pay attention to now. They know important things like the location of coffee, Trader Joe’s, the best diner for a late breakfast. In short, those babies we coddled and watched over like mama hawks grow up and move to the big city, where they indulgently watch over us.
Such was a week in January when my sister, my niece and I traveled across a snowy Kentucky and West Virginia to make our way to Washington, D.C. We went to visit our last little fledgling, Paxton. He has been in DC for a year, living the dream he conjured up in high school, the one he laid tracks for in college, the first big goal accomplished in his life as a new adult.
We hatched the plan to visit him at Christmas. The best week would encompass his birthday, and we all talked at once, discussing logistics, could we do it? He sat there, getting excited too. I heard him say softly, “you can be my gift.”
So, Kathy, Hannah and I were indeed his gift, keeping one eye on the weather and another on the growing mound of hats and gloves and scarves, water and snacks to keep us alive in the car should the snowy roads of West Virginia or Maryland prove to be too much.
I found an Airbnb in the area of Capitol Hill where Paxton lives, a carriage house just a block and a half from the Supreme Court and two blocks from the Capitol. Our first night out Paxton came to get us, bopping over on one of the hundreds of electric scooters scattered across the city. He thought we might go to the Dubliner, an Irish bar I used to frequent with colleagues when I was in Washington on a regular basis for work.
Nothing about the place was familiar to me anymore except for the traditional live music performed by a traditional live Irishman. He seemed to take a shine to Hannah — she gathers admirers without trying — but he was little threat. Staying properly perched on his stool seemed effort enough. To be fair, it was late when we arrived.
The next morning we sauntered over to the Capitol and down the Mall. The Capitol Police were everywhere, especially in and around the Supreme Court, since it was in session. We walked half a block and saw a small blockade in the middle of the street. According to Paxton, one of the justices lives in that block. So maybe they walk home for lunch, who knows? But such great inside skinny.
He was full of inside skinny, this nephew of mine. He gave us a real local’s tour, or as much as he could with one year under his belt. He chose great restaurants for us, I chose interesting starters for the table, like pâté and escargot. Now, imagine this. There was more trepidation about the pâté than the prospect of tossing down snails.
Once it was established pâté was just a more delicate and finer Braunschweiger, it was deemed edible and then, delicious.
Paxton and Hannah loved, do you hear, loved, the escargot. I couldn’t imagine it. I love the garlic butter escargot swims in, I love the crusty French bread that is the perfect vehicle for that garlic butter, but I only tolerate the snail itself. We were cool sitting there in that fancy French restaurant, but not so cool that they didn’t want pictures of themselves trying snails for the first time.
Washington, D.C., is serious about COVID protocol, with odd and limited hours for the museums on the Mall. You better have that mask properly fixed on your face, too. But, still, it is Washington. Majestic buildings and vistas, the seat of government, senator sightings, helicopters you just know have important people in them puttering off to important meetings.
And in the midst of it, Paxton. Fresh-faced and eager, taking the lead, this young man who once was the baby of the family, toted around everywhere. Now he is all grown up, or almost all grown up, staking the first of his claims in the city of his dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.