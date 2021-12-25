Doris Mills wants to make it clear that just because she will be stepping down as manager of the Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club on New Year’s eve, she has no plans to leave the game she has enjoyed for the majority of her life.
“I want to be able to pass on what I know, to pass the torch to the younger group that I have taught,” said Mills, while sitting in the club’s headquarters in Towne Square Mall.
Mills began playing social bridge after taking six lessons alongside some of her friends. She enjoyed the game in a casual home setting for several years.
“This would have been in the really early 1960s, and we played bridge with babies in our laps nearly,” Mills said. “We thought with those six lessons we really knew what we were doing.”
After retiring from a career in education in 1997, Mills decided to take up a more structured form of bridge known as “duplicate bridge.”
Mills said the game is mentally stimulating, something that is important to her after having a “several balls in the air kind of career.” It also provides social interaction and community support.
Soon after joining the club, Mills began to take on leadership roles. She served on the club’s board of directors as club president before becoming the official club manager.
“It is like my mother said, if you see something that needs to be done, do it,” she said. “That has been my philosophy in life, so if I am in an organization, I am doing something.”
Mills said that as club manager, her primary responsibilities are to oversee games, maintain an accurate list of club members and their partners, generate membership and also serve as the official point of communication for the American Contract Bridge League, the governing body that the Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club is overseen by.
Mills said the use of technology in the game is probably the most significant change since her early days playing social bridge with friends. At that time, all scores had to be tabulated by hand. Now, everything is done by computer, and the ACBL provides the club with a score sheet for members.
“The technology is the biggest change, the technology has made life so much easier and so many more people can play,” she said.
Mills said stepping down as the club manager will allow her to teach duplicate bridge to more people.
“Teaching is in my heart and soul, that is who I am, I am a teacher, and wherever I have gone, I taught,” she said. “It is just a natural thing for me.”
Mill said that she isn’t concerned about getting younger people interested in the game. She believes that the younger generations might pick up duplicate bridge as they have time to learn and play the game.
“We do have a number of younger working people that are not retired, they are not 65, and they can only play on Monday nights, but I don’t have concerns about it,” Mills said. “What I think is important in the club is that we continue to teach. That is what built this club.”
The Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club Board of Directors has begun the search for potential candidates to fill the club manager position. For more information about the Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club, call 270-929-6835.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
