STRENGTH RENEWED DOM

Ulysses Johnson, LMT, CPT and owner-operator of Strength Renewed, stands Tuesday inside the business on the second floor of the JDQ Building on Frederica Street.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

After leaving active service in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2006, Owensboro resident Ulysses Johnson was looking to find a job he would enjoy.

Fast forward to 2023, and the 39-year-old is preparing to celebrate on Aug. 15 the one-year anniversary of opening Strength Renewed — a wellness center on the second floor of the JDQ Building on Frederica Street that focuses on personal training and massage therapy services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.