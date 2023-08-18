It was about 12 years ago when McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzelll — then a deputy sheriff — came across a woman who was hired to work court security without having ever held a handgun.
“She was very unsure about it, and even though they didn’t carry weapons at that time over there, they still had to complete a firearms course they went through in Richmond for the court security academy,” he said.
Frizzell decided to assist the employee “for a few hours” to show her the ropes.
When she ended up taking the course, Frizzell said she scored in the upper 90%.
“When she came back, she was super happy with her score, (and) she said, ‘You know, you really ought to start (thinking) about maybe teaching others,’ ” Frizzell said.
On Saturday, he will debut his business — Frizzell Firearms Training — in Sacramento with his first Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapons (CCDW) class, which helps people apply for their permit.
After receiving his firearms instructor’s certificate last year, Frizzell said “many people started asking me if I could teach concealed carry.”
He eventually contacted the Department of Criminal Justice Training through the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, which offered Frizzell a trainer course to help other people become instructors and applicants.
“I’ve always had a passion for it; becoming a firearms instructor through the DOCJT is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Frizzell said, “When we didn’t have a firearms instructor here (in the sheriff’s office) due to retirement of one of the officers that was here, I saw that opportunity to go and to get that done.”
The CCDW class will be in accordance with the curriculum set by the state, Frizzell said, while other courses he will offer — beginner, advanced and tactical training — will be based on his own experiences and things he would like to teach others.
“We live in a day and age where things are rapidly changing,” Frizzell said. “A lot of times, I know people say, ‘Well, there’s law enforcement and things of that nature;’ but the truth about it is (that) we are first responders. We’re always responding to a situation, which takes at least minutes to respond to a situation that’s going to be over, sometimes, in a matter of seconds.
“It’s important what people do to prepare to protect themselves in their homes, maybe in public … and so forth; and in saying that, I think it’s like anything when you go to carry a firearm or anything that can cause harm to someone else, if need be, that you need to be efficient and trained with that device.”
Frizzell said the new entity will serve more “like an extension” to his position in the county.
“(Being the sheriff) will always come first because that is the main priority,” he said. “Basically, I want to pass on the knowledge that I have gained over the many years in law enforcement (and) the different trainings that I’ve been through, … and be more prepared and protect themselves, their loved ones and others if and when (a) situation arose.”
If interested in signing up for the CCDW course and location information for this weekend or wanting more information about future course offerings, call Frizzell at 270-499-1934 or message him through Facebook by searching “Ken Frizzell.”
