There’s a new sneaker store in town, this one catering to people in the market for rare sneakers.
John Michael Brown and Jacob Tyler opened their store, located at 201 Salem Drive, after collecting sneakers for years.
“We got a couple pairs that are worth a lot of money now, and that sparked our fire for reselling them,” said Tyler. “We loved shoes to begin with, but found there are some nice profit margins there.”
While there are stores around town that offer athletic shoes, Brown and Tyler said Kickin It is the only location for both retro models and the latest releases.
“We’re a growing community, and people like nice shoes. We want to provide them that without having to drive to Louisville or Nashville, or going online,” said Brown. “We want to provide them something they can feel in their hands and take home the same day.”
Tyler and Brown modeled their store after Flight Club Los Angeles, a well-known store among sneaker heads.
Inside, murals of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and characters from the Space Jam movie adorn the walls. The paintings were done by local artist Justin House.
Along the walls, rows of shrink-wrapped Jordan Brand sneakers, Yeezys, and other popular brands are on display.
A smaller separate room contains retro sports jackets and shirts. As with their shoe hunting, Brown and Tyler said they’ve found what collectors call “holy grails” — valuable clothing on sale for bargain prices — at various thrift stores.
“We talked to a buddy about vintage clothing when we saw he was making good money on it,” he said. “We’ve gone into Goodwill and found “holy grails” as we call them. Basically, a $60-70 shirt you can get for $2.
“I found a Kurt Cobain shirt in a Louisville thrift store that was stained all over,” Brown said. “I looked online and it ended up being an $800 shirt.”
Basketball, baseball, and football cards and figurines are also for sale.
“We offer a lot of variety of stuff to get people through the door,” said Tyler.
Kickin It opened on Black Friday, and the owners said sales have exceeded their expectations through the first couple weeks — so much so that they’ve rented another 2,000 square feet of space next door.
When Brown and Tyler have the new space set up, they will be holding a grand-reopening ceremony on Feb. 24, they said.
