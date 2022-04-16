For those that love antiques and collecting, it is a often a passion learned from a young age that can last a lifetime.
For local antique dealers, Samuel Rafferty, Donna Mitchell and David Taylor, that love led them to open businesses dealing in antiques.
Samuel Rafferty, owner of Owensboro Antique Mall, 500 W. 3rd St., said he remembers going to antique auctions with his mom when he was still being pushed around in a stroller.
“I am 52, now so it has been going on for quite some time,” he said.
Rafferty said the first antique he remembers purchasing is a tin bank when he was about 4 years old.
“My mom had a booth at the Owensboro antique mall when I was in high school and when I was in college I got a booth down there,” Rafferty said. “My (booth) opened up in 1983 and then in 2003 I bought the business.”
Donna Mitchell, owner of Black Sheep Antiques in Utica said she got her start much the same way Rafferty did, whom she has known for many years.
“Of course, I have always liked history, and antiques usually have a lot of good history behind them if you can figure out who owned it and it is kind of a puzzle,” she said.
Mitchell is in the process of selling her property in Utica and when that happens, she will move her store to a booth at the Owensboro Antique Mall.
For Mitchell and Rafferty, owning antique stores was a natural progression as lifelong collectors.
“I think I had the addiction of buying and I finally had to start selling to make room for what I was bringing in,” Mitchell said.
Rafferty said dealing in antiques makes it a little easier to change up their personal collections than it might be for someone who does not have a retail outlet.
“That is one of the things as a collector, you will run across something better and as a dealer or owning a shop, you have a way to get rid of the things that are lesser quality and move in something that is better quality,” he said. “I have been married 23 years and we have had probably seven different dining room suites in our house.”
Rafferty said there have been several changes in the antiques business throughout the years, with trends coming and going and interests changing from generation to generation.
While he has no intention of knocking younger collectors, he said there are definitely some differences in how the young collectors of today collect compared to his own generation.
“We grew up appreciating solid cherry, walnut furniture,” Rafferty said. “I grew up in a house built in 1865 and Mom had a lot of Victorian furniture that is carved and fancy and I do like that stuff, but the younger generations like things more simple.”
David Taylor has operated David P. Taylor Antiques in downtown Owensboro for more than eight years, but said he first became interested in antiques through his grandparents.
“My grandfather didn’t think you could go to a furniture store and buy the quality that you could get in an antique, so that is what you bought,” Taylor said.
After getting married and buying some antique furniture for his own home, Taylor said he got “the bug.”
Taylor said he mostly deals in what is known as case furniture, which is chest of drawers, cupboards, sideboard tables, desks and even smaller bedside tables.
“My wife says the heavier it is the more I like it,” he joked.
Taylor said he has also noticed that younger collectors do not seem to be as interested in the higher quality cherry, walnut and mahogany furniture as older collectors.
Taylor said his best advice for young people looking to get interested in collecting antiques comes from a book he has titled “Antiques Don’t Lie.”
“One of the things it says is the more you know the less there is to buy, because you educate yourself more,” Taylor said. “My thing would be determine what you like, and buy the very best you can.”
