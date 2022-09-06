While Towne Square Mall may not see as many visitors compared to its heyday, the building still sees a dedicated group making their way inside three days a week to play a game they love.

The Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club, an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL)-certified bridge club, has been meeting inside the mall for about four years after initially holding its games at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, according to club president Linda Edds.

