According to the Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty, the passport processing office is taking much longer to process passports than usual.
Under normal circumstances, it takes around 12 weeks from the day an application is submitted for a customer to receive his or her passport. The processing office, which is located in Texas, said it is currently taking around 18 weeks.
McCarty said this is due to mail delays across the country.
With the country continuing to open up, McCarty said many people are beginning to plan vacations for fall break. She advises against this due to the recent delays in passports.
“People are trying to jump in line and get their passports,” McCarty said. “I wouldn’t even try. I would suggest planning for next year.”
The passport office wasn’t processing passports during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been experiencing delays since they opened back up.
The county clerk’s office, the post office, and the Henderson County Public Library are the main sources for passport applications in the area.
The post office and library are experiencing the same delays, because they are under the same processing office.
According to McCarty, the county clerk’s office contacted the processing office about potentially switching delivery services to alleviate the delays, but they said that other deliverers are not able to deliver to lockboxes.
McCarty said the passport application process is unaffected, and takes 20-30 minutes to complete. She, however, advises travelers to wait until the processing time goes back to normal.
“People should plan accordingly,” McCarty said.
People with medical emergencies who may need a passport quickly can visit travel.state.gov for more information.
For more information about the passport application process, visit the county clerk’s office website at www.daviessky.org/daviess-county-clerks-office/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.